Can Arch Capital Group Ltd’s (ACGL) drop of -0.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) on Tuesday, plunged -2.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $89.88. Within the past 52 weeks, ACGL’s price has moved between $82.49 and $110.75.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.63% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.19%. With a float of $360.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.40 million.

In an organization with 7200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.07%, operating margin of 32.28%, and the pretax margin is 21.76%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arch Capital Group Ltd is 3.43%, while institutional ownership is 90.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 17,338. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $17.34, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s EVP AND CFO sold 12,630 for $94.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,194,576. This insider now owns 274,681 shares in total.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.95) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.85% during the next five years compared to 23.63% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.62%.

During the past 100 days, Arch Capital Group Ltd’s (ACGL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.81 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.00. However, in the short run, Arch Capital Group Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.32. Second resistance stands at $90.85. The third major resistance level sits at $91.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.23. The third support level lies at $84.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.76 billion based on 373,220K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,440 M and income totals 4,312 M. The company made 5,213 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,237 M in sales during its previous quarter.