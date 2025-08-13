Can Archer Daniels Midland Co’s (ADM) hike of 1.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) on Tuesday, soared 0.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $58.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ADM’s price has moved between $40.98 and $62.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.39% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.43%. With a float of $476.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $480.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44043 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.37%, operating margin of 1.91%, and the pretax margin is 1.7%.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Archer Daniels Midland Co is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 82.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 281,417. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03 ’24, when Company’s President & CEO sold 170,194 for $60.51, making the entire transaction worth $10,298,813. This insider now owns 265,210 shares in total.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.09) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.08% during the next five years compared to 8.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.68%.

During the past 100 days, Archer Daniels Midland Co’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 94.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.44 in the near term. At $60.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.27. The third support level lies at $56.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.14 billion based on 480,464K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 85,530 M and income totals 1,800 M. The company made 21,166 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 219,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.