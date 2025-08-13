Can Carmax Inc’s (KMX) hike of 1.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $55.94. Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has traded in a range of $54.53-$91.25.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -9.64% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.49%. With a float of $149.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.58 million.

In an organization with 30048 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.2%, operating margin of 0.13%, and the pretax margin is 2.78%.

Carmax Inc (KMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Carmax Inc is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 106.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 108,786. In this transaction EVP, CAF of this company sold 1,540 shares at a rate of $70.64, taking the stock ownership to the 2,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,540 for $70.64, making the entire transaction worth $108,790.

Carmax Inc (KMX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/31/2024, the organization reported 0.85 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.86) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carmax Inc’s (KMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carmax Inc (KMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.90%.

During the past 100 days, Carmax Inc’s (KMX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.42. However, in the short run, Carmax Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.07. Second resistance stands at $57.48. The third major resistance level sits at $57.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.76. The third support level lies at $55.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.50 billion has total of 150,072K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,353 M in contrast with the sum of 500,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,547 M and last quarter income was 210,380 K.