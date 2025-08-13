Can Century Aluminum Co’s (CENX) hike of 11.40% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) was 4.31% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $22.49. A 52-week range for CENX has been $11.63 – $25.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 95.95%. With a float of $51.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2971 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.07%, operating margin of 7.4%, and the pretax margin is 4.09%.

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Co stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Co is 45.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 277,102. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20 ’25, when Company’s SVP, IT and CAO sold 5,000 for $20.24, making the entire transaction worth $101,200. This insider now owns 59,083 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.3) by 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Co (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

The latest stats from [Century Aluminum Co, CENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was superior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.21%.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Co’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.06 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.17. The third major resistance level sits at $24.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.11. The third support level lies at $21.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 93,303K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.19 billion. As of now, sales total 2,220 M while income totals 336,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 628,100 K while its last quarter net income were -4,600 K.