Can Hope Bancorp Inc’s (HOPE) hike of 2.98% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) on Tuesday, soared 4.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.97. Within the past 52 weeks, HOPE’s price has moved between $8.82 and $14.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -9.41%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.60%. With a float of $121.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1244 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.51%, operating margin of 6.67%, and the pretax margin is 6.45%.

Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc is 5.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30 ’25, was worth 49,509. In this transaction SEVP, Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 4,185 shares at a rate of $11.83, taking the stock ownership to the 19,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,185 for $11.83, making the entire transaction worth $49,509.

Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.22) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

The latest stats from [Hope Bancorp Inc, HOPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.37%.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 53.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.75. The third major resistance level sits at $11.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.80. The third support level lies at $9.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.33 billion based on 128,056K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,001 M and income totals 99,630 K. The company made 216,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.