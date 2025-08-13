Can KT Corporation ADR’s (KT) drop of -3.13% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) was 0.30% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.04. A 52-week range for KT has been $13.86 – $21.61.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -8.27% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 295.57%. With a float of $489.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $489.75 million.

In an organization with 16927 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.13%, operating margin of 3.73%, and the pretax margin is 2.83%.

KT Corporation ADR (KT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KT Corporation ADR stocks. The insider ownership of KT Corporation ADR is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 23.49%.

KT Corporation ADR (KT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.24% during the next five years compared to -8.27% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KT Corporation ADR (KT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation ADR (KT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.57 million. That was better than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.11%.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation ADR’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 71.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.05. However, in the short run, KT Corporation ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.24. Second resistance stands at $20.37. The third major resistance level sits at $20.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.75. The third support level lies at $19.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

There are 515,722K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.84 billion. As of now, sales total 18,707 M while income totals 321,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,792 M while its last quarter net income were 377,890 K.