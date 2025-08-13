Can Neogenomics Inc’s (NEO) hike of 8.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) stock price up 4.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. NEO’s price has ranged from $4.72 to $19.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.87%. With a float of $127.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.91%, operating margin of -16.69%, and the pretax margin is -15.2%.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Neogenomics Inc is 1.33%, while institutional ownership is 97.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 112,322. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.62, taking the stock ownership to the 188,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 17,900 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $99,954. This insider now owns 38,066 shares in total.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Neogenomics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogenomics Inc (NEO)

The latest stats from [Neogenomics Inc, NEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was superior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.58%.

During the past 100 days, Neogenomics Inc’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.45. The third major resistance level sits at $6.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.60. The third support level lies at $5.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 785.41 million, the company has a total of 129,179K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 660,570 K while annual income is -78,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 181,330 K while its latest quarter income was -45,090 K.