Can RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (RLX) drop of -1.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) stock price down -1.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. RLX’s price has ranged from $1.56 to $2.69 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 69.85% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.79%. With a float of $836.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $909.73 million.

In an organization with 381 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.37%, operating margin of 0.82%, and the pretax margin is 28.36%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc ADR is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 20.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 30,000.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.77% during the next five years compared to 69.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLX Technology Inc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.55%.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.05 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.07 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.05. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.24. Second resistance stands at $2.28. The third major resistance level sits at $2.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. The third support level lies at $2.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.00 billion, the company has a total of 1,570,791K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 334,900 K while annual income is 75,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 97,630 K while its latest quarter income was 30,600 K.