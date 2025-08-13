Can Summit Therapeutics Inc’s (SMMT) drop of -11.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) on Tuesday, plunged -9.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.25. Within the past 52 weeks, SMMT’s price has moved between $10.60 and $36.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -10.52%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -179.79%. With a float of $111.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $742.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 159 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Summit Therapeutics Inc is 84.99%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.05) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -179.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.13 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT)

The latest stats from [Summit Therapeutics Inc, SMMT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.86 million was inferior to 3.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.90%.

During the past 100 days, Summit Therapeutics Inc’s (SMMT) raw stochastic average was set at 47.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.74 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.32. The third major resistance level sits at $30.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.34. The third support level lies at $20.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.08 billion based on 742,666K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -221,320 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -62,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.