Can Weyerhaeuser Co’s (WY) drop of -0.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.28. Over the past 52 weeks, WY has traded in a range of $24.10-$34.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.87%. With a float of $718.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $721.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9440 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.25%, operating margin of 8.19%, and the pretax margin is 4.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Co is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13 ’24, was worth 249,676. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,800 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 17,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $30.77, making the entire transaction worth $369,252. This insider now owns 46,729 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Weyerhaeuser Co’s (WY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.73%.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Co’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.81 in the near term. At $25.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.06. The third support level lies at $24.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.49 billion has total of 721,511K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,124 M in contrast with the sum of 396,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,884 M and last quarter income was 87,000 K.