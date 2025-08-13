Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 103,200 K

On Tuesday, Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) was -11.44% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.11. A 52-week range for CNNE has been $15.91 – $22.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -35.94%. With a float of $55.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7317 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 4.64%, operating margin of -66.56%, and the pretax margin is -51.65%.

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cannae Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cannae Holdings Inc is 11.43%, while institutional ownership is 85.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 9,060,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $9.06, taking the stock ownership to the 59,048,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,000,000 for $8.95, making the entire transaction worth $80,550,000. This insider now owns 60,048,691 shares in total.

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.22) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.10%.

During the past 100 days, Cannae Holdings Inc’s (CNNE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.12 in the near term. At $20.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.11.

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) Key Stats

There are 62,818K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 997.62 million. As of now, sales total 452,500 K while income totals -304,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 103,200 K while its last quarter net income were -113,000 K.