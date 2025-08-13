Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) with a beta value of 0.61 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.85. Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has traded in a range of $4.90-$7.20.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -15.73% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.54%. With a float of $122.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.80 million.

The firm has a total of 636 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.4%, operating margin of 19.57%, and the pretax margin is 19.57%.

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial is 7.77%, while institutional ownership is 76.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 85,350. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 206,428 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $5.56, making the entire transaction worth $111,138. This insider now owns 132,900 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.66% during the next five years compared to -15.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Capitol Federal Financial’s (CFFN) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capitol Federal Financial, CFFN], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.95%.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.21. The third major resistance level sits at $6.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.77.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 807.43 million has total of 132,801K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 382,090 K in contrast with the sum of 38,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 104,970 K and last quarter income was 18,380 K.