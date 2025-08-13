Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) is expecting -1.56% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) on Tuesday, plunged -7.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $157.66. Within the past 52 weeks, CAH’s price has moved between $100.07 and $168.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.22%. With a float of $238.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.00 million.

The firm has a total of 57700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 3.5%, operating margin of 1.07%, and the pretax margin is 0.95%.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cardinal Health, Inc is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 88.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’24, was worth 432,919. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,504 shares at a rate of $123.55, taking the stock ownership to the 8,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 21 ’24, when Company’s Chief Legal/Compliance Officer sold 16,573 for $109.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,812,920. This insider now owns 75,971 shares in total.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.62) by 0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.44, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardinal Health, Inc, CAH], we can find that recorded value of 3.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.61%.

During the past 100 days, Cardinal Health, Inc’s (CAH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $150.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $154.64. The third major resistance level sits at $161.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $129.41.

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.92 billion based on 238,677K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 226,827 M and income totals 852,000 K. The company made 54,878 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 506,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.