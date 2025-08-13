Carnival plc ADR (CUK) volume exceeds 1.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) was 3.49% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $26.35. A 52-week range for CUK has been $13.29 – $28.29.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -19.76% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.84%. With a float of $145.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.60 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.21%, operating margin of 16.23%, and the pretax margin is 9.79%.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carnival plc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Carnival plc ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 31.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 371,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.75, taking the stock ownership to the 64,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 12,500 for $29.07, making the entire transaction worth $363,375.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.85% during the next five years compared to -19.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carnival plc ADR (CUK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival plc ADR (CUK)

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.00%.

During the past 100 days, Carnival plc ADR’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.51 in the near term. At $27.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.11.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are 188,256K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.97 billion. As of now, sales total 25,021 M while income totals 1,916 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,328 M while its last quarter net income were 565,000 K.