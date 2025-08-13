Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,877 M

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $248.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has traded in a range of $129.57-$290.84.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 218.05% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.61%. With a float of $46.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.78 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.71%, operating margin of 18.13%, and the pretax margin is 16.24%.

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Carpenter Technology Corp is 7.57%, while institutional ownership is 95.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 243,725. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $243.72, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,000 for $243.72, making the entire transaction worth $243,725.

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.58) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.84% during the next five years compared to 218.05% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carpenter Technology Corp’s (CRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.42, a number that is poised to hit 2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.56%.

During the past 100 days, Carpenter Technology Corp’s (CRS) raw stochastic average was set at 77.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $264.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $208.18. However, in the short run, Carpenter Technology Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $259.76. Second resistance stands at $262.22. The third major resistance level sits at $266.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $252.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $247.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $245.30.

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.81 billion has total of 49,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,877 M in contrast with the sum of 376,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 755,600 K and last quarter income was 111,700 K.