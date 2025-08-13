Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.46%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) on Tuesday, soared 3.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.68. Within the past 52 weeks, CPRX’s price has moved between $18.39 and $26.58.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 34.27% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.15%. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.39 million.

In an organization with 181 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.22%, operating margin of 43.58%, and the pretax margin is 48.7%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is 8.86%, while institutional ownership is 79.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 61,377. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 2,324 shares at a rate of $26.41, taking the stock ownership to the 42,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,600 for $26.42, making the entire transaction worth $42,272. This insider now owns 41,081 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.51) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.31% during the next five years compared to 34.27% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.55 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.3 million. That was better than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.96%.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.47. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.61. Second resistance stands at $20.88. The third major resistance level sits at $21.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.30. The third support level lies at $19.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.49 billion based on 122,391K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 491,730 K and income totals 163,890 K. The company made 146,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 52,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.