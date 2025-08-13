Caterpillar Inc (CAT) is 4.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $408.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has traded in a range of $267.30-$441.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.48%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.12%. With a float of $467.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 112900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.28%, operating margin of 18.23%, and the pretax margin is 15.17%.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Caterpillar Inc is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 71.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 1,708,791. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,819 for $349.53, making the entire transaction worth $985,311.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 5.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 5.35) by -0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.17% during the next five years compared to 15.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Caterpillar Inc’s (CAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

The latest stats from [Caterpillar Inc, CAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.21 million was superior to 2.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.43%.

During the past 100 days, Caterpillar Inc’s (CAT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $394.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $365.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $417.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $422.06. The third major resistance level sits at $425.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $408.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $404.96. The third support level lies at $400.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 193.35 billion has total of 468,479K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 64,809 M in contrast with the sum of 10,792 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,569 M and last quarter income was 2,179 M.