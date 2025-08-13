Cencora Inc (COR) 20 Days SMA touches -0.30%: The odds favor the bear

Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) on Tuesday, plunged -0.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $290.7. Within the past 52 weeks, COR’s price has moved between $218.65 and $309.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 13.29%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.71%. With a float of $183.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 3.48%, operating margin of 0.86%, and the pretax margin is 0.81%.

Cencora Inc (COR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cencora Inc is 5.32%, while institutional ownership is 93.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 4,266,543. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 14,578 shares at a rate of $292.67, taking the stock ownership to the 309,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 4,968 for $294.11, making the entire transaction worth $1,461,138. This insider now owns 42,351 shares in total.

Cencora Inc (COR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 3.23) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to 13.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) Trading Performance Indicators

Cencora Inc (COR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.72, a number that is poised to hit 3.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cencora Inc (COR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.44%.

During the past 100 days, Cencora Inc’s (COR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.07 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $292.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $265.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $293.54 in the near term. At $297.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $305.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $281.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $273.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $269.42.

Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 56.06 billion based on 193,823K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 293,959 M and income totals 1,509 M. The company made 80,664 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 687,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.