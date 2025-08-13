Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) posted a -1.16% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) was 3.01% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.61. A 52-week range for CNTA has been $9.60 – $19.09.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -210.04% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.63%. With a float of $85.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.56 million.

The firm has a total of 77 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.36%, operating margin of -1304.95%, and the pretax margin is -1470.43%.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is 36.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29 ’25, was worth 126,751. In this transaction President, Orexin Program of this company sold 8,322 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 208,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,322 for $15.37, making the entire transaction worth $127,909.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.39) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -210.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 151.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, CNTA], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.56%.

During the past 100 days, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s (CNTA) raw stochastic average was set at 92.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.82. The third major resistance level sits at $18.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.54.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Key Stats

There are 133,619K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.29 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -235,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,000 K while its last quarter net income were -26,140 K.