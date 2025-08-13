Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) with a beta value of 1.07 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) stock price up 3.11% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. CIG’s price has ranged from $1.59 to $2.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 11.17%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.41%. With a float of $1.90 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.90 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5028 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.45%, operating margin of 17.88%, and the pretax margin is 22.16%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.93%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -20.47% during the next five years compared to 11.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.97 million, its volume of 2.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.02%.

During the past 100 days, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0407 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0449 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8888, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8713. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0067 in the near term. At $2.0233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.9267.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.79 billion, the company has a total of 2,861,782K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,383 M while annual income is 1,319 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,680 M while its latest quarter income was 177,310 K.