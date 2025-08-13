CIENA Corp (CIEN) last year’s performance of 13.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) stock price up 3.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $93.38. CIEN’s price has ranged from $48.36 to $101.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -18.58%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.91%. With a float of $139.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8657 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.94%, operating margin of 4.68%, and the pretax margin is 3.56%.

CIENA Corp (CIEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of CIENA Corp is 1.57%, while institutional ownership is 98.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 603,973. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 6,800 shares at a rate of $88.82, taking the stock ownership to the 318,757 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s President, CEO sold 6,800 for $82.23, making the entire transaction worth $559,150. This insider now owns 325,557 shares in total.

CIENA Corp (CIEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.72% during the next five years compared to -18.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CIENA Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CIENA Corp (CIEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.29 million, its volume of 1.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.29%.

During the past 100 days, CIENA Corp’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.47 in the near term. At $98.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.35.

CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.63 billion, the company has a total of 141,367K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,015 M while annual income is 83,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,126 M while its latest quarter income was 8,970 K.