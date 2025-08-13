Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) is expecting 15.75% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.93. Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has traded in a range of $32.60-$49.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -4.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.92%. With a float of $427.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.99%, operating margin of 16.66%, and the pretax margin is 16.66%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc is 0.89%, while institutional ownership is 98.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,618,560. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 17,934 for $47.03, making the entire transaction worth $843,436.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.79) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.61% during the next five years compared to -4.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citizens Financial Group Inc’s (CFG) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Looking closely at Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.54%.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 89.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.59. However, in the short run, Citizens Financial Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.48. Second resistance stands at $48.81. The third major resistance level sits at $49.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.54.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.77 billion has total of 431,349K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,362 M in contrast with the sum of 1,509 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,007 M and last quarter income was 436,000 K.