Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,207 M

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) stock price up 2.80% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $30.75. CIVI’s price has ranged from $22.79 to $62.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 21.13% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.01%. With a float of $87.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 655 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.59%, operating margin of 22.42%, and the pretax margin is 20.73%.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Civitas Resources Inc is 5.58%, while institutional ownership is 103.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 875,074. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 31,010 shares at a rate of $28.22, taking the stock ownership to the 89,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 7,000 for $27.67, making the entire transaction worth $193,690. This insider now owns 39,805 shares in total.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.99 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.84% during the next five years compared to 21.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Civitas Resources Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.18%.

During the past 100 days, Civitas Resources Inc’s (CIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.32 in the near term. At $33.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.58.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.93 billion, the company has a total of 92,660K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,207 M while annual income is 838,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,057 M while its latest quarter income was 124,000 K.