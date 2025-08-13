Cloudflare Inc (NET) last year’s performance of 87.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) opened higher 0.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $201.17. Price fluctuations for NET have ranged from $74.88 to $219.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.13% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.18% at the time writing. With a float of $306.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.68 million.

The firm has a total of 4263 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.12%, operating margin of -9.65%, and the pretax margin is -5.73%.

Cloudflare Inc (NET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cloudflare Inc is 11.98%, while institutional ownership is 77.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 594,663. In this transaction CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $198.22, taking the stock ownership to the 157,377 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,000 for $198.22, making the entire transaction worth $594,663.

Cloudflare Inc (NET) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.18) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.17% during the next five years compared to 8.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cloudflare Inc (NET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 398.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cloudflare Inc, NET], we can find that recorded value of 2.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.79%.

During the past 100 days, Cloudflare Inc’s (NET) raw stochastic average was set at 87.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $189.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $205.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $207.96. The third major resistance level sits at $211.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $194.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $191.60.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Key Stats

There are currently 348,482K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 70.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,670 M according to its annual income of -78,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 512,320 K and its income totaled -50,450 K.