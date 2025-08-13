CME Group Inc (CME) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.74 million

On Tuesday, CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) opened lower -3.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $285.75. Price fluctuations for CME have ranged from $199.21 to $290.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.36% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.51% at the time writing. With a float of $358.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $359.65 million.

The firm has a total of 3760 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.53%, operating margin of 65.31%, and the pretax margin is 75.24%.

CME Group Inc (CME) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CME Group Inc is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 91.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 69,282. In this transaction Director of this company bought 256 shares at a rate of $270.53, taking the stock ownership to the 258,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 11 for $270.53, making the entire transaction worth $3,054. This insider now owns 2,455 shares in total.

CME Group Inc (CME) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.65) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.25% during the next five years compared to 10.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CME Group Inc (CME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc (CME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CME Group Inc, CME], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.42%.

During the past 100 days, CME Group Inc’s (CME) raw stochastic average was set at 64.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $276.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $283.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $290.35. The third major resistance level sits at $294.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $271.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $267.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $260.06.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Key Stats

There are currently 360,380K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,130 M according to its annual income of 3,526 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,692 M and its income totaled 1,025 M.