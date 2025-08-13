Comerica, Inc (CMA) soared 3.36 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) was 3.36% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $65.83. A 52-week range for CMA has been $48.12 – $73.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -8.69%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.71%. With a float of $127.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7928 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.17%, operating margin of 18.95%, and the pretax margin is 18.95%.

Comerica, Inc (CMA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Comerica, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Comerica, Inc is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 90.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 269,140. In this transaction Executive Vice Pres. of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $67.28, taking the stock ownership to the 33,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,100 for $67.03, making the entire transaction worth $140,774. This insider now owns 9,424 shares in total.

Comerica, Inc (CMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.16) by 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.92% during the next five years compared to -8.69% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Comerica, Inc (CMA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comerica, Inc (CMA)

The latest stats from [Comerica, Inc, CMA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was inferior to 2.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.58%.

During the past 100 days, Comerica, Inc’s (CMA) raw stochastic average was set at 90.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.28. The third major resistance level sits at $70.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.16.

Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) Key Stats

There are 128,525K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.74 billion. As of now, sales total 4,993 M while income totals 698,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,205 M while its last quarter net income were 199,000 K.