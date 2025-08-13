Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) with a beta value of 0.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) opened higher 3.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $185.64. Price fluctuations for CVLT have ranged from $128.07 to $200.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.12% at the time writing. With a float of $43.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.51 million.

The firm has a total of 3300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.95%, operating margin of 7.64%, and the pretax margin is 8.29%.

Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Commvault Systems Inc is 1.68%, while institutional ownership is 99.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 139,934. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 612 for $182.92, making the entire transaction worth $111,947.

Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.76) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Commvault Systems Inc, CVLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.06%.

During the past 100 days, Commvault Systems Inc’s (CVLT) raw stochastic average was set at 88.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $196.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $200.94. The third major resistance level sits at $206.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $187.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $182.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $178.07.

Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) Key Stats

There are currently 44,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 995,620 K according to its annual income of 76,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 281,980 K and its income totaled 23,500 K.