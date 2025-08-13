Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.34 million

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) on Tuesday, soared 11.92% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.31. Within the past 52 weeks, SBS’s price has moved between $13.87 and $22.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.79% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.89%. With a float of $683.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The firm has a total of 10552 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.0%, operating margin of 39.95%, and the pretax margin is 35.03%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Water industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.22%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.31) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.89% during the next five years compared to 15.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.08 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR, SBS], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.71%.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.65. The third major resistance level sits at $24.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.73.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.54 billion based on 683,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,701 M and income totals 1,776 M. The company made 1,044 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 252,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.