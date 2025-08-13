Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) last year’s performance of 16.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) opened lower -0.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $104.12. Price fluctuations for ED have ranged from $87.28 to $114.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 5.15%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.08% at the time writing. With a float of $359.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15097 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.21%, operating margin of 17.64%, and the pretax margin is 14.37%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison, Inc is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 102. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $103.96, taking the stock ownership to the 3,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s VP & Controller bought 1 for $103.90, making the entire transaction worth $101. This insider now owns 3,619 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.58) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 5.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED)

Looking closely at Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED), its last 5-days average volume was 2.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.57%.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison, Inc’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 36.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.74. However, in the short run, Consolidated Edison, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.48. Second resistance stands at $105.27. The third major resistance level sits at $106.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

There are currently 360,652K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,256 M according to its annual income of 1,820 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,595 M and its income totaled 246,000 K.