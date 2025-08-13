Copa Holdings S.A (CPA) volume exceeds 0.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Copa Holdings S.A (NYSE: CPA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $116.93. Over the past 52 weeks, CPA has traded in a range of $82.54-$119.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 20.38%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.53%. With a float of $30.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7909 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.97%, operating margin of 21.76%, and the pretax margin is 20.46%.

Copa Holdings S.A (CPA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Copa Holdings S.A is 27.11%, while institutional ownership is 66.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 285,884. Before that another transaction happened on May 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 73,610 for $109.55, making the entire transaction worth $8,063,976.

Copa Holdings S.A (CPA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 3.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 3.43) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.36% during the next five years compared to 20.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Copa Holdings S.A (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Copa Holdings S.A’s (CPA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.44, a number that is poised to hit 4.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A (CPA)

The latest stats from [Copa Holdings S.A, CPA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.54 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.84%.

During the past 100 days, Copa Holdings S.A’s (CPA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.05 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $122.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $124.36. The third major resistance level sits at $127.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.38.

Copa Holdings S.A (NYSE: CPA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.97 billion has total of 41,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,446 M in contrast with the sum of 608,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 842,600 K and last quarter income was 148,910 K.