Core & Main Inc (CNM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.98% last month.

On Tuesday, Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) opened higher 2.76% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $63.71. Price fluctuations for CNM have ranged from $37.22 to $65.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 52.59%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.75% at the time writing. With a float of $189.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.57%, operating margin of 9.49%, and the pretax margin is 7.67%.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Core & Main Inc is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 115.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 322,550. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $64.51, taking the stock ownership to the 8,555 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 43,994 for $61.98, making the entire transaction worth $2,726,783. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/31/2024, the company posted 0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.74) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.63% during the next five years compared to 52.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Core & Main Inc (CNM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Core & Main Inc (CNM)

The latest stats from [Core & Main Inc, CNM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.48 million was inferior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.54%.

During the past 100 days, Core & Main Inc’s (CNM) raw stochastic average was set at 97.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.60. The third major resistance level sits at $67.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.29. The third support level lies at $62.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Key Stats

There are currently 197,127K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,441 M according to its annual income of 411,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,911 M and its income totaled 100,000 K.