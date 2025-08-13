Curbline Properties Corp (CURB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.63 million

Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.9. Over the past 52 weeks, CURB has traded in a range of $18.60-$25.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 242.19%. With a float of $95.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.66%, operating margin of 16.25%, and the pretax margin is 11.91%.

Curbline Properties Corp (CURB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Curbline Properties Corp is 9.18%, while institutional ownership is 101.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 2,253,600. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $22.54, taking the stock ownership to the 945,362 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 100,000 for $22.45, making the entire transaction worth $2,245,500. This insider now owns 845,362 shares in total.

Curbline Properties Corp (CURB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 242.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Curbline Properties Corp’s (CURB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 27.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curbline Properties Corp (CURB)

Looking closely at Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.17%.

During the past 100 days, Curbline Properties Corp’s (CURB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.42. However, in the short run, Curbline Properties Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.88. Second resistance stands at $23.13. The third major resistance level sits at $23.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.39.

Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE: CURB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.38 billion has total of 105,215K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 120,880 K in contrast with the sum of 10,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,400 K and last quarter income was 10,390 K.