DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) stock price down -14.85% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.5. DRIO’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $1.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.84% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.63%. With a float of $34.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.47 million.

The firm has a total of 202 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.5%, operating margin of -177.97%, and the pretax margin is 19.93%.

DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of DarioHealth Corp is 21.37%, while institutional ownership is 16.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’24, was worth 4,546. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’24, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 5,000 for $0.84, making the entire transaction worth $4,221. This insider now owns 45,000 shares in total.

DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.18% during the next five years compared to 41.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DarioHealth Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DarioHealth Corp, DRIO], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.99%.

During the past 100 days, DarioHealth Corp’s (DRIO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0553 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0500 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6601, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7169. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4589. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4894. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5289. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3889, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3494. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3189.

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.04 million, the company has a total of 45,511K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,040 K while annual income is -42,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,750 K while its latest quarter income was -9,230 K.