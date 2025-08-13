Denny’s Corp (DENN) 20 Days SMA touches -1.69%: The odds favor the bear

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) on Tuesday, soared 3.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Within the past 52 weeks, DENN’s price has moved between $2.85 and $7.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -26.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.45%. With a float of $49.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.69%, operating margin of 8.77%, and the pretax margin is 4.97%.

Denny’s Corp (DENN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Denny’s Corp is 3.27%, while institutional ownership is 90.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 26 ’25, was worth 49,903. In this transaction EVP, Chief Global Dev. Ofc. of this company bought 9,815 shares at a rate of $5.08, taking the stock ownership to the 113,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief People Officer bought 950 for $5.09, making the entire transaction worth $4,832. This insider now owns 1,050 shares in total.

Denny’s Corp (DENN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.15) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.63% during the next five years compared to -26.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denny’s Corp (DENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.34 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denny’s Corp (DENN)

Looking closely at Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ: DENN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.29%.

During the past 100 days, Denny’s Corp’s (DENN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.90. However, in the short run, Denny’s Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.92. Second resistance stands at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 196.73 million based on 51,499K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 452,330 K and income totals 21,570 K. The company made 117,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.