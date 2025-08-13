DLocal Limited (DLO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.88 million

On Tuesday, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) was 3.00% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.65. A 52-week range for DLO has been $7.11 – $13.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 51.11%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.83%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.48 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.68%, operating margin of 20.49%, and the pretax margin is 22.89%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DLocal Limited stocks. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 79.41%, while institutional ownership is 9.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 102,067. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 63,066 for $10.74, making the entire transaction worth $677,329.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.09) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.86% during the next five years compared to 51.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DLocal Limited (DLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Looking closely at DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.57%.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. However, in the short run, DLocal Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.14. Second resistance stands at $11.31. The third major resistance level sits at $11.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.18.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

There are 285,475K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.13 billion. As of now, sales total 745,970 K while income totals 120,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 216,760 K while its last quarter net income were 46,630 K.