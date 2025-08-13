Dollar General Corp (DG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,436 M

On Tuesday, Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) was 0.56% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $114.55. A 52-week range for DG has been $66.43 – $126.98.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -5.08% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.73%. With a float of $219.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.07 million.

In an organization with 194200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.8%, operating margin of 4.24%, and the pretax margin is 3.59%.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dollar General Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corp is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 97.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 222,501. In this transaction EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc of this company sold 1,969 shares at a rate of $113.00, taking the stock ownership to the 46,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,969 for $113.00, making the entire transaction worth $222,501.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 1.79) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.46% during the next five years compared to -5.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dollar General Corp (DG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corp (DG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.69%.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corp’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 92.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.83. However, in the short run, Dollar General Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.30. Second resistance stands at $117.40. The third major resistance level sits at $118.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.84.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

There are 220,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.35 billion. As of now, sales total 40,612 M while income totals 1,125 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,436 M while its last quarter net income were 391,930 K.