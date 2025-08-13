Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) posted a -1.38% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) on Tuesday, plunged -0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $114.29. Within the past 52 weeks, DLTR’s price has moved between $60.49 and $118.06.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.04%. With a float of $208.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.15 million.

The firm has a total of 214710 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.54%, operating margin of 9.77%, and the pretax margin is 9.67%.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dollar Tree Inc is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 106.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 17,070. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 175 shares at a rate of $97.54, taking the stock ownership to the 23,205 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,134 for $97.54, making the entire transaction worth $305,690.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 1.04) by -0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.72 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dollar Tree Inc, DLTR], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.67%.

During the past 100 days, Dollar Tree Inc’s (DLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $116.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $118.07. The third major resistance level sits at $119.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $109.29.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.80 billion based on 208,696K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,579 M and income totals -3,030 M. The company made 4,640 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 343,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.