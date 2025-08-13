Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) 20 Days SMA touches -4.18%: The odds favor the bear

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.06. Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has traded in a range of $12.39-$20.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -42.41%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.06%. With a float of $160.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 770 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.17%, operating margin of 19.49%, and the pretax margin is 2.17%.

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Douglas Emmett Inc is 3.96%, while institutional ownership is 105.37%.

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Douglas Emmett Inc’s (DEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

Looking closely at Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.07%.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Emmett Inc’s (DEI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.40. However, in the short run, Douglas Emmett Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.76. Second resistance stands at $14.96. The third major resistance level sits at $15.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.68.

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.96 billion has total of 167,446K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 986,480 K in contrast with the sum of 23,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 252,430 K and last quarter income was -5,840 K.