Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.49 million

On Tuesday, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) opened higher 0.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $360.11. Price fluctuations for ETN have ranged from $231.85 to $399.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.57% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.87% at the time writing. With a float of $388.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.30 million.

The firm has a total of 94000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.15%, operating margin of 19.43%, and the pretax margin is 18.21%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eaton Corporation plc is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 36,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $361.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s insider below. sold 16,018 for $358.39, making the entire transaction worth $5,740,688. This insider now owns 630 shares in total.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.81) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.10% during the next five years compared to 12.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.94, a number that is poised to hit 3.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eaton Corporation plc, ETN], we can find that recorded value of 3.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.69%.

During the past 100 days, Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 8.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $355.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $329.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $364.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $366.68. The third major resistance level sits at $369.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $360.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $357.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $355.46.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Key Stats

There are currently 389,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 141.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,878 M according to its annual income of 3,794 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,028 M and its income totaled 981,000 K.