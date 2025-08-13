Encore Capital Group, Inc (ECPG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 442,120 K

On Tuesday, Encore Capital Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ECPG) opened higher 3.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $39.66. Price fluctuations for ECPG have ranged from $26.45 to $51.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 236.64% at the time writing. With a float of $22.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7350 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.14%, operating margin of 17.17%, and the pretax margin is -2.09%.

Encore Capital Group, Inc (ECPG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Encore Capital Group, Inc is 4.32%, while institutional ownership is 110.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 1,001,000. In this transaction EVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 28,600 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 190,164 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $35.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,404,000. This insider now owns 96,909 shares in total.

Encore Capital Group, Inc (ECPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 1.41) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 236.64% per share during the next fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ECPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Encore Capital Group, Inc (ECPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Encore Capital Group, Inc (ECPG)

The latest stats from [Encore Capital Group, Inc, ECPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was superior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.44%.

During the past 100 days, Encore Capital Group, Inc’s (ECPG) raw stochastic average was set at 89.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.41. The third major resistance level sits at $44.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.64.

Encore Capital Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ECPG) Key Stats

There are currently 23,012K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 946.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,316 M according to its annual income of -139,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 442,120 K and its income totaled 58,720 K.