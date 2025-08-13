Endava plc ADR (DAVA) average volume reaches $957.93K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) stock price up 4.88% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.29. DAVA’s price has ranged from $11.63 to $34.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -9.83%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.32%. With a float of $44.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12085 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.42%, operating margin of 3.09%, and the pretax margin is 2.55%.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Endava plc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 77.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 24 ’24, was worth 6,669. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 145 for $31.01, making the entire transaction worth $4,497.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.54% during the next five years compared to -9.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Endava plc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endava plc ADR (DAVA)

Looking closely at Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.38%.

During the past 100 days, Endava plc ADR’s (DAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.34. However, in the short run, Endava plc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.04. Second resistance stands at $13.18. The third major resistance level sits at $13.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.18.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 573.61 million, the company has a total of 59,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 932,910 K while annual income is 21,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 205,260 K while its latest quarter income was 11,530 K.