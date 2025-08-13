Entegris Inc (ENTG) posted a 3.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) on Tuesday, soared 5.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $72.03. Within the past 52 weeks, ENTG’s price has moved between $60.75 and $119.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.66%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.06%. With a float of $149.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.52%, operating margin of 15.97%, and the pretax margin is 10.11%.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 111.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 326,430. In this transaction SVP & President, APS Division of this company sold 3,627 shares at a rate of $90.00, taking the stock ownership to the 37,743 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,627 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $326,430.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.78) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.45% during the next five years compared to 0.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Entegris Inc (ENTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.95 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Looking closely at Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.94%.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.54. However, in the short run, Entegris Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.55. Second resistance stands at $79.13. The third major resistance level sits at $81.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.93.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.52 billion based on 151,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,241 M and income totals 292,790 K. The company made 792,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 52,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.