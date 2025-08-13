Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) is 10.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) stock price up 2.87% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $89.14. EL’s price has ranged from $48.37 to $103.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -25.84%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.35%. With a float of $233.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 62000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.85%, operating margin of -4.25%, and the pretax margin is -5.87%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc is 35.21%, while institutional ownership is 60.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 560,188. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 45,500 for $65.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,957,333. This insider now owns 520,300 shares in total.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.36% during the next five years compared to -25.84% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)

The latest stats from [Estee Lauder Cos., Inc, EL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.55 million was inferior to 4.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.17%.

During the past 100 days, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s (EL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.08. The third major resistance level sits at $95.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.10. The third support level lies at $86.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.99 billion, the company has a total of 359,752K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,608 M while annual income is 390,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,550 M while its latest quarter income was 159,000 K.