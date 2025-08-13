Expand Energy Corp (EXE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.10%

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) kicked off on Tuesday, down -2.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $97.96. Over the past 52 weeks, EXE has traded in a range of $69.12-$123.35.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 38.08% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 396.22%. With a float of $228.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.44 million.

In an organization with 1700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.83%, operating margin of 5.39%, and the pretax margin is 3.87%.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Expand Energy Corp is 4.22%, while institutional ownership is 89.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 248,750. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $99.50, taking the stock ownership to the 107,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 02 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 4,972 for $100.48, making the entire transaction worth $499,562.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.06) by 0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 396.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 96.01% during the next five years compared to 38.08% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expand Energy Corp’s (EXE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expand Energy Corp (EXE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.42%.

During the past 100 days, Expand Energy Corp’s (EXE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.01. However, in the short run, Expand Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.49. Second resistance stands at $99.09. The third major resistance level sits at $99.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.15. The third support level lies at $92.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.84 billion has total of 238,146K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,235 M in contrast with the sum of -714,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,690 M and last quarter income was 968,000 K.