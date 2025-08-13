Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) 20 Days SMA touches 8.98%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock price up 5.48% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $192.63. EXPE’s price has ranged from $126.33 to $213.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 18.87%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.34%. With a float of $120.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.61%, operating margin of 9.94%, and the pretax margin is 10.09%.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc is 5.44%, while institutional ownership is 94.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 132,098. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 691 shares at a rate of $191.17, taking the stock ownership to the 11,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 691 for $191.17, making the entire transaction worth $132,098.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 6.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.93% during the next five years compared to 18.87% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Expedia Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.17, a number that is poised to hit 6.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Looking closely at Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.99%.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 88.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.41. However, in the short run, Expedia Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $206.81. Second resistance stands at $210.43. The third major resistance level sits at $217.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $196.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $189.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $185.59.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.14 billion, the company has a total of 127,121K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,691 M while annual income is 1,234 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,786 M while its latest quarter income was 330,000 K.