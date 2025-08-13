Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) opened higher 0.65% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $43.33. Price fluctuations for FE have ranged from $37.58 to $44.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 1.59%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.67% at the time writing. With a float of $576.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12294 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.35%, operating margin of 19.5%, and the pretax margin is 13.42%.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Firstenergy Corp is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 89.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 503,652. In this transaction VP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $41.97, making the entire transaction worth $503,652.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.9) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.47% during the next five years compared to 1.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Firstenergy Corp (FE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Firstenergy Corp (FE)

The latest stats from [Firstenergy Corp, FE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.46 million was inferior to 4.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.53%.

During the past 100 days, Firstenergy Corp’s (FE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.93. The third major resistance level sits at $44.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.85.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) Key Stats

There are currently 577,404K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,472 M according to its annual income of 978,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,380 M and its income totaled 268,000 K.