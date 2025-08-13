FMC Corp (FMC) with a beta value of 0.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) on Tuesday, soared 0.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.13. Within the past 52 weeks, FMC’s price has moved between $32.83 and $67.75.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -5.52%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.17%. With a float of $123.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.55%, operating margin of 9.42%, and the pretax margin is 7.59%.

FMC Corp (FMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FMC Corp is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 90.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 223,987. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $37.33, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s President, FMC bought 5,600 for $35.77, making the entire transaction worth $200,340. This insider now owns 48,837 shares in total.

FMC Corp (FMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.53) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.69% during the next five years compared to -5.52% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

FMC Corp (FMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.14 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corp (FMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.59 million, its volume of 2.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.77%.

During the past 100 days, FMC Corp’s (FMC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.64 in the near term. At $36.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.06.

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.39 billion based on 124,912K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,246 M and income totals 341,100 K. The company made 1,051 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 66,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.