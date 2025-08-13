Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) 20 Days SMA touches 3.90%: The odds favor the bear

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.29. Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has traded in a range of $16.25-$25.42.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -18.46% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.97%. With a float of $278.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $518.37 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.45%, operating margin of 9.36%, and the pretax margin is 5.65%.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources, Inc is 46.44%, while institutional ownership is 48.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 17,500,000. In this transaction Affiliate of Investment Adv. of this company sold 1,519,097 shares at a rate of $11.52, taking the stock ownership to the 13,410,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. sold 863,558 for $11.58, making the entire transaction worth $10,000,000. This insider now owns 14,930,077 shares in total.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.59) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.28% during the next five years compared to -18.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Franklin Resources, Inc’s (BEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Franklin Resources, Inc, BEN], we can find that recorded value of 3.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.63%.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources, Inc’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.04. The third major resistance level sits at $26.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.34 billion has total of 519,195K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,478 M in contrast with the sum of 464,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,064 M and last quarter income was 92,300 K.