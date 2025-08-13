Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,750 M

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) on Tuesday, soared 3.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $159.5. Within the past 52 weeks, FUTU’s price has moved between $54.92 and $174.36.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 95.25% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.89%. With a float of $108.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3343 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.13%, operating margin of 56.4%, and the pretax margin is 55.12%.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is 4.13%, while institutional ownership is 31.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 11,438,860. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09 ’24, when Company’s Senior Vice President proposed sale 144,311 for $83.27, making the entire transaction worth $12,016,777.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 7.69) by 0.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.73% during the next five years compared to 95.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.18 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.23%.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 91.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $167.83 in the near term. At $170.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $173.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $156.34.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.63 billion based on 139,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,750 M and income totals 700,730 K. The company made 603,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 275,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.