G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) 20 Days SMA touches 5.03%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) was 3.15% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.41. A 52-week range for GIII has been $20.33 – $36.18.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.37% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.27%. With a float of $37.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.29 million.

The firm has a total of 4600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.33%, operating margin of 9.19%, and the pretax margin is 8.72%.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward G-III Apparel Group Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of G-III Apparel Group Ltd is 14.25%, while institutional ownership is 102.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 109,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $21.95, taking the stock ownership to the 54,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 23,076 for $21.33, making the entire transaction worth $492,211. This insider now owns 587,132 shares in total.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.27) by 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.32% during the next five years compared to 7.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [G-III Apparel Group Ltd, GIII], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.60%.

During the past 100 days, G-III Apparel Group Ltd’s (GIII) raw stochastic average was set at 54.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.82. The third major resistance level sits at $26.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.01.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) Key Stats

There are 43,306K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.09 billion. As of now, sales total 3,181 M while income totals 193,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 583,610 K while its last quarter net income were 7,760 K.